Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

