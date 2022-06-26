Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

