Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1,901.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.