Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

