Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

