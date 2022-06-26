Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,272,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,884,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $153.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.