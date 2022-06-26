Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

VOO stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

