Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.4% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

