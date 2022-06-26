Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Mayport LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.8% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

