Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

