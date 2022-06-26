Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VTV stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

