Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,095.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $207.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.