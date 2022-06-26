Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $23,190.45 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $355,556.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

VERA stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $384.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERA. Wedbush began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

