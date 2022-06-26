Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

