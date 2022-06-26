Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

