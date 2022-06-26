VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in VMware were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

