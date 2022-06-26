Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Vonovia from €59.50 ($62.63) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

VNNVF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

