Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells $21,049.28 in Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $21,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 930,338 shares in the company, valued at $148,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waitr alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $22,364.86.

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

Shares of WTRH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 1,639.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Waitr by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Waitr by 65.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waitr by 170.3% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Waitr by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.