Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

