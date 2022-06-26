Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

