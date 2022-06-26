WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.