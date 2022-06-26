WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after buying an additional 439,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

