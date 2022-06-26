WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 2,652 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $175,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

