WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 29 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $391.25 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average of $521.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

