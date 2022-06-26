WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 791 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.6% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

