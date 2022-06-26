WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

