WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

