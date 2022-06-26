WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

