WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $159.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

