WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.04. The company has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

