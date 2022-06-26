WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $533,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $372.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.56. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

