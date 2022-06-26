WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09.

