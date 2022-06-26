WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. The company has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.