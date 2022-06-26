Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 26,516 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.