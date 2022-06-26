Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,457 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.