Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 53,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

