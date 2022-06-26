Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 2.44% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:IDNA opened at $30.11 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

