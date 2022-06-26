Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

