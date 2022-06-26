Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

SPAB stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

