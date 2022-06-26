Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $180.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $180,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

