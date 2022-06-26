Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in United Rentals by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.90 and a 200-day moving average of $315.04. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

