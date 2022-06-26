Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 519,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 506,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 214,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 84,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

