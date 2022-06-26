Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $310,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.09. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.