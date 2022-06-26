Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 271.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after buying an additional 240,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,986,000 after purchasing an additional 302,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

