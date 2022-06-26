Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

