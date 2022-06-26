Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,280 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

