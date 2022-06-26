Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 54,345 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,345 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

