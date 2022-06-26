Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average is $199.27. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

