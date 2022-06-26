Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 926 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 880,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.