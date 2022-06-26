WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

